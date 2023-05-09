Browns waive Marquez Stevenson

Getty Images

The Browns have made another roster move on Tuesday, dropping a receiver.

Cleveland has waived Marquez Stevenson, the team announced.

Stevenson joined the Browns in mid-December of last year, signing with the club’s practice squad. He did not appear in a game for the team but signed a futures deal with Cleveland in January.

The Bills selected Stevenson in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. He played five games with the teams as a rookie, with most of his snaps coming on special teams. Stevenson averaged 9.4 yards on 14 punt returns and 23.6 yards on seven kick returns. While he was with Buffalo’s practice squad for much of the 2022 season, the club dropped him in December.

Cleveland also announced the club waived defensive tackle Ben Stille, which was reported earlier on Tuesday.