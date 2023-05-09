Chosen Anderson on his name change: This is my new era and direction

Getty Images

Receiver Chosen Anderson, formerly known as Robbie Anderson, elected to change his name after last season.

Anderson went through a tumultuous 2022, as he was traded from the Panthers to the Cardinals after getting into a sideline shouting match with an assistant coach in October.

Anderson then caught just seven passes for 76 yards in 10 games with Arizona through the rest of the year.

Anderson is now with the Dolphins, telling reporters on Tuesday that he felt like he had instant chemistry with head coach Mike McDaniel. But when asked about his name change, he didn’t share many details on how it came about.

“I want to keep it intimate but it was a positive thing,” Anderson said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “It’s something I’m very grateful for and something I feel strongly about. This is my new era and direction. Kind of like a foundational thing moving forward for my generations.”

And while he and the Cardinals did not have much on-field success in 2022, Anderson said that being in Arizona “was a very peaceful time for me.”

“I found a lot of peace being out there,” he said. [The fallout and trade] was disappointing but it is what it is. But I grew from it and that’s what molded me to be where I am today.”

Anderson, who turned 30 on Tuesday, has a shot at being Miami’s No. 3 receiver behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. His best season came in 2020 when he caught 95 passes for 1,096 yards with three touchdowns. But his production took a significant dip in 2021 when he caught 53 passes for 519 yards with five TDs.

He had a total of 20 receptions for 282 yards with one touchdown in 16 games between the Panthers and Cardinals last year.