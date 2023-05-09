Chris Board: Bill Belichick’s praise meant a lot, I felt like a priority for Patriots in free agency

Getty Images

When the Patriots were getting set to face the Lions last season, their head coach Bill Belichick put a spotlight on then-Lion Chris Board during a press conference.

Belichick praised the linebacker’s work on special teams and said that Board has “no weaknesses” in that area of his game. Those words made an impression on Board once he hit free agency this offseason.

Board said Tuesday that Belichick “knows ball, and for him to say that, it definitely meant a lot” when the Patriots showed interest in signing him.

“In free agency, there were a lot of teams that wouldn’t mind having me, but there was definitely an emphasis and a priority to get me here, which I really appreciated,” Board said, via Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. “So that kind of went into the process of me deciding to sign here. I appreciate just the respect that I’ve had here so far.”

The Patriots had a down year on special teams in 2022 and targeting Board made it clear that they see him as part of the way to turn things around this season.