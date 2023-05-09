Dan Campbell: We like that Hendon Hooker is older

Posted by Josh Alper on May 9, 2023, 9:28 AM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 30 Capital One Orange Bowl
Getty Images

Quarterback Hendon Hooker’s age got a lot of notice heading into this year’s draft.

At 25, he’s more seasoned than most rookies entering the league and that was seen as a drawback for some because of the time it might take for him to develop into a starter. The Lions did not let Hooker’s age keep them from making him the 68th overall pick last month and head coach Dan Campbell said on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast that the team views Hooker’s age as a plus rather than a minus.

“We did go into this offseason saying that we wanted to bring in some competition at quarterback,” Campbell said. “We didn’t know exactly where that might be, who that would be at the time, but we did like Hooker. We knew he was coming off the injury, but there was something about him that was appealing. He’s very mature, he looks the part, he’s got a big arm. H’’s just got to learn to play in the NFL. He’s a pro, now, and I like the fact that he was older. We all kind liked the fact that he was older. I think you want your quarterback to be more mature.”

Hooker is coming off a torn ACL and Campbell said that the team views 2023 as “a redshirt year for him” since he’ll be rehabbing and Jared Goff remains on hand as the starter. Hooker’s been talked about as a possible successor to Goff, but Campbell said “it’s going to be a long time” before the team knows if that will be the case in Detroit. That would make Hooker even older, but it’s clear Campbell isn’t put off by that.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Dan Campbell: We like that Hendon Hooker is older

  2. Speak for your self! You guys literally drafted an injured QB that is older on top of it. Goff is going to lead us to the couch in the post season! And this guy will not get it done, no way! Learn how to draft!!

    -Long suffering Lions fan

  3. Sure sounds like the same old lions again doesn’t guys….only they’re the “new” same old lions. I love how Campbell is building positivity and justification for the huge miss with this pick. It really reveals his incompetence.

  4. The Lions still don’t have a QB capable of winning in the post season.

    Cousins and Fields are both better QBs thank Goff. Not sure on the Packers guy yet.

    Lions will take a huge step back this season.

  6. This guy is such a dufus, the Lions are going to choke!

  7. Wait until the schedule comes out, look for Lions fans to complain and moan. Get those excuses ready!

  8. Definitely a value pick for Detroit. In such a weak QB class, this kid could be the steal of the 2023 draft and better QB of all of them once he’s healthy after sitting for a season.

  10. There wasn’t a a lot of QBs in this draft, but this guy should have been avoided. There are many other areas to improve on while the Lions wait to find their QB for the future.

  11. The things that Campbell liked, you can also get in a 22 year-old. But it doesn’t matter, Jared Goff is really good. Go QB1, Go Golden Bears, Go Lions!!!

  12. shurmanblogtarding says:
    May 9, 2023 at 9:43 am
    The Lions still don’t have a QB capable of winning in the post season.
    Cousins and Fields are both better QBs thank Goff. Not sure on the Packers guy yet.
    Lions will take a huge step back this season.

    Goff is 2-3 in playoff games, including a Super Bowl appearance where genius McVay was out coached by Belichick.
    Cousins is 1-3.
    Fields has obviously never played in one with a career record of 5-20.
    Goff ain’t great, but he’s not worse than any of the other quarterbacks in his division.

  13. “But it doesn’t matter, Jared Goff is really good.”

    In what world does a QB on a Superbowl team get traded to the most awful team in the league for 7 decades make him “really good”?

    Jared Goof is a proven failure.

  14. By the time he hits his second contract, he’ll be 30. There is a reason these older QB picks never work out.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.