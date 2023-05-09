Dawson Knox: Teaming me with Dalton Kincaid will “open up a lot of doors” for Bills offense

May 9, 2023
The Bills traded up in the first round to take Dalton Kincaid last month and making that kind of move can make other players at the same position feel a bit nervous about their status.

That’s not the case for Buffalo’s top returning tight end, however. Dawson Knox called himself “super excited” about Kincaid joining the team and said he envisions the two players creating matchups that have the offense “drooling before the ball is even snapped” this season.

“’12’ personnel is going to open up a lot of doors for the offense. . . . We want them in nickel if we want to run and if we bring in two tight ends, sometimes they will have to bring in a base linebacker,” Knox said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Buffalo News. “That will start to expose some mismatches. It’s going to be really fun.”

The Bills struggled to find consistent production in the passing game beyond Stefon Diggs last season. If Knox is correct about the kind of impact Kincaid can have this season, that should be less of an issue in Buffalo.

  1. Agreed. Adding Kincaid will have a greater impact than if the Bills just added receiver.

    I know the Bills offense still doesn’t have those super freaks like Miami or Cincy. But Kincaid combined with all the offseason additions and the offense feels more cohesive and complimentary.

  2. It also adds another player that Diggs can blame when things don’t go well.

  4. Two tight-end formations are something Ken Dorsey is very familiar with from his days at Miami and Carolina. This should be a productive new wrinkle in the Bill’s offense.

  5. I suspect Kincaid will be split out as often as he lines up next to a tackle. He’s going to be a match up problem for nickel backs who are used to covering the 5’8″ slot receivers the Bills have had in the past.

