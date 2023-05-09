Inside the Dexter Lawrence deal

Getty Images

The Giants and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence recently worked out a long-term deal. Earlier today, we worked out a way to get our eyes on the details.

They are set forth below, one term at a time.

As always, the information comes from a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. Signing bonus: $22 million.

2. 2023 base salary: $2.253 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2024 base salary: $16 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2024 offseason workout bonus: $500,000.

5. 2024 per-game roster bonus: $1 million.

6. 2025 base salary: $15.5 million, $6.247 million of which is fully guaranteed at signing, and the remainder of which becomes fully guaranteed in 2025.

7. 2025 offseason workout bonus: $500,000.

8. 2025 per-game roster bonus: $1 million.

9. 2026 base salary: $18.5 million, $3.247 million of which is guaranteed for injury.

10. 2026 offseason workout bonus: $500,000.

11. 2026 per-game roster bonus: $1 million.

12. 2027 base salary: $18 million.

13. 2027 offseason workout bonus: $500,000.

14. 2027 per-game roster bonus: $1 million.

It’s a four-year, $90 million extension. From signing, it’s a five-year, $100.75 million deal.

Taking into account the 17th game check that Lawrence would have earned in 2023, the new money is technically a bit lower — $89.368 million, and an average of $22.34 million.

The full guarantee at signing is $46.5 million. By 2025, the full guarantee becomes $55.753 million. The deal includes another $3.247 million in injury guarantees, pushing the total guarantee to $59 million (not $60 million).

So that’s it. The full details of the contract.