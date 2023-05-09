Inside the Dexter Lawrence deal

Posted by Mike Florio on May 9, 2023, 3:40 PM EDT
Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants
Getty Images

The Giants and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence recently worked out a long-term deal. Earlier today, we worked out a way to get our eyes on the details.

They are set forth below, one term at a time.

As always, the information comes from a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. Signing bonus: $22 million.

2. 2023 base salary: $2.253 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2024 base salary: $16 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2024 offseason workout bonus: $500,000.

5. 2024 per-game roster bonus: $1 million.

6. 2025 base salary: $15.5 million, $6.247 million of which is fully guaranteed at signing, and the remainder of which becomes fully guaranteed in 2025.

7. 2025 offseason workout bonus: $500,000.

8. 2025 per-game roster bonus: $1 million.

9. 2026 base salary: $18.5 million, $3.247 million of which is guaranteed for injury.

10. 2026 offseason workout bonus: $500,000.

11. 2026 per-game roster bonus: $1 million.

12. 2027 base salary: $18 million.

13. 2027 offseason workout bonus: $500,000.

14. 2027 per-game roster bonus: $1 million.

It’s a four-year, $90 million extension. From signing, it’s a five-year, $100.75 million deal.

Taking into account the 17th game check that Lawrence would have earned in 2023, the new money is technically a bit lower — $89.368 million, and an average of $22.34 million.

The full guarantee at signing is $46.5 million. By 2025, the full guarantee becomes $55.753 million. The deal includes another $3.247 million in injury guarantees, pushing the total guarantee to $59 million (not $60 million).

So that’s it. The full details of the contract.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Inside the Dexter Lawrence deal

  2. 90 mill for four years. Thats life changing. These players on 2nd contracts, and are really good, were born at the right time. I can’t guess how much the cap will keep rising, but it can’t last forever.

  3. vottorific says:
    May 9, 2023 at 4:38 pm
    These players on 2nd contracts, and are really good, were born at the right time

    – – – – – – – – – – —
    I guess JaMarcus “JBUST” Russell was born at the wrong time.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.