Ravens have hopes of signing Patrick Queen to an extension

Posted by Charean Williams on May 9, 2023, 5:31 PM EDT
Carolina Panthers v Baltimore Ravens
Getty Images

The Ravens signed Roquan Smith to a five-year, $100 million contract in January, the biggest contract ever for an inside linebacker. They drafted Trenton Simpson in the third round and didn’t pick up the fifth-year option on Patrick Queen‘s contract.

That would lead to assumptions that the Ravens don’t have long-term plans for Queen, the 28th pick in 2020.

Even Queen seemed to have the feeling, tweeting “Sheesh” after the Ravens selected Simpson.

General Manager Eric DeCosta, though, said the team hopes to sign Queen to an extension.

“People want to jump to conclusions [and say], ‘Oh [Simpson] is going to replace Patrick,'” DeCosta said on the team website’s “The Lounge” podcast. “I can tell you this. Patrick Queen had a hell of a year last year. Patrick Queen is a very talented, in my mind, Pro Bowl-type linebacker. He’s going to have a great year this year.

“We want Patrick Queen on this team; we want to keep him on this team. We will, at some point, try to get him signed, hopefully, to an extension if we can.”

Queen is entering the final year of his rookie contract after the Ravens declined the fifth-year option worth $12.7 million for 2024.

“The fifth-year option was something that was more based on business and the salary-cap economics than actually Patrick Queen and his performance and what he does as a player,” DeCosta said. “He’s a difference-maker for us. When we had Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith last year over the last half of the season, we had a chance to see how dominant our defense could be.”

Queen set career highs in tackles (117), sacks (five), interceptions (two) and passes defensed (six) in 2022.

In the nine regular-season games Queen and Smith played together after Smith arrived in the trade from Chicago, the Ravens allowed only 14.7 points per game.

The Ravens have plans for Simpson to make it a trio of dominant players at the position.

“The appealing thing is getting Trenton in here with everything he can do as a blitzer, on third downs, off the edge, his special teams ability,” DeCosta said. “It’s really just us adding another fast, physical, smart linebacker to the mix and giving us a chance on defense to be the best that we can be.”

6 responses to “Ravens have hopes of signing Patrick Queen to an extension

  1. DeCosta is a tool. All that jack to R.Smith and very little for a player (P.Queen) that is the same caliber player.
    Top that off with the grade school approach with the Lamar negotiations and the stupid contact to a washed OBJ & you don’t need to be a brain surgeon to figure outthe Birds have really fallen since Ozzie left.

  2. Lamar’s deal made negotiations on other contracts really difficult. Now that it is handled, they know wht they can spend. Queen is average and needed Roquan on the field to be good. He might get a deal but it wont be massive

  4. lowercasejay says:
    May 9, 2023 at 5:58 pm
    Lamar’s deal made negotiations on other contracts really difficult. Now that it is handled, they know wht they can spend. Queen is average and needed Roquan on the field to be good. He might get a deal but it wont be massive
    __________________________________________

    They were not that complicated. Pay him more than anyone else. They should have did it before Watson signed. You can’t pay two off ball linebackers. So Queen has to go

