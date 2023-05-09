Several games will again be announced, before the full schedule announcement

Posted by Mike Florio on May 9, 2023, 5:04 PM EDT
Wild Card Round - Chicago Bears v New Orleans Saints
Getty Images

One of these years, the NFL will realize that, in lieu of dropping the bulk of the regular-season schedule on a Thursday night, the league could take over a whole week of sports with the announcement of when games will happen — and of the networks on which they’ll be broadcast. For now, the league provides a limited taste.

Via Chief NFL Spokesman Brian McCarthy, several games will be announced before Thursday night.

On Wednesday, NFL Network and ESPN will announce the international games. Also on Wednesday, Amazon will announce the first-ever Black Friday game — and CBS and Fox will announce “select individual games” on their morning shows.

On Thursday, NBC and ABC will do the same as CBS and Fox on Wednesday; “select individual games” will be announced.

It would make sense to have, for example, the Amazon slate on a Monday, the Sunday night games on NBC on a Tuesday, the Monday night games on a Wednesday, the special holiday games on a Thursday morning, and then the rest of the schedule on Thursday night.

Own the whole week, NFL. Eventually, that’s the way it will be. It’s just a matter of time.

4 responses to “Several games will again be announced, before the full schedule announcement

  1. Please don’t encourage them. This is ridiculous. Some of us just want to make our travel plans without having to watch several different shows.

    I know that PFT will bring me the info that I need when it is available, so I’ll wait for that. Thank you.

  2. Law of diminishing returns. .05% of fans care this much about the schedule and will tune in to see it announced piecemeal in this way. The rest of us have lives to live.

    Humans can and will get tired of anything if it is forced in front of their faces incessantly. Yes, even the NFL.

  3. NFL just trying to fill that offseason programming. I don’t blame them. This probably doesn’t draw a lot of viewers, but they’re trying.

  4. Why wouldn’t you announce the Monday night games on a Monday and the Thursday night games on a Thursday? Come on man – lol

