Tyler Kroft agrees to sign with Dolphins

Tight end Tyler Kroft is headed to Miami.

Agent Mike McCartney announced on Twitter that his client has agreed to terms with the Dolphins. It’s a one-year deal for Kroft with the AFC East club.

It’s the third stop in the division for Kroft. After playing his first four seasons with the Bengals, Kroft spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Bills and played for the Jets in 2021 before moving on to the 49ers last year.

He has 105 catches for 1,081 yards and 13 touchdowns over 92 career games.

Durham Smythe, Eric Saubert, and sixth-round pick Elijah Higgins are also part of the tight end group in Miami.