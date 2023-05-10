Bucs OC Dave Canales: No need to rush any QB decisions

Posted by Josh Alper on May 10, 2023, 11:03 AM EDT
NFL: MAR 20 Buccaneers Press Conference
Getty Images

The Buccaneers have been “really impressed” with what they’ve seen from Baker Mayfield since signing him as a free agent this offseason, but they plan on having him compete for the starting quarterback job with 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask.

According to offensive coordinator Dave Canales, that competition will not be an abbreviated one. While speaking about Mayfield on Wednesday, Canales said he “can feel the hunger that he has for wanting to reestablish himself as a starter,” but that he’s also interested to see what Trask can do after two years spent backing up Tom Brady.

“If Kyle would have had more opportunities, you know, I’d love to see what would happen to those,” Canales said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “So I don’t think we need to rush to make any decisions.”

Canales came to Tampa from Seattle, so he has recent experience with a quarterback competition and the Bucs will be hoping that the payoff is similar to the one the Seahawks got from Geno Smith last year.

4 responses to “Bucs OC Dave Canales: No need to rush any QB decisions

  2. I agree. No need to rush. With Baker and Kyle, he is probably hoping the season is cancelled.

  3. I don’t really understand the Bucs plan. Mayfield is what he is, a mediocre starting QB that is better suited as a back-up. If Trask can’t beat Baker out it would be a disaster. I feel that if Baker does win the job, he will be replaced as the starter pretty quickly. Which essentially means it will be a wasted season for Tampa.

