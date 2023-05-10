Chiefs sign three, including CB Lamar Jackson

Posted by Josh Alper on May 10, 2023, 4:36 PM EDT
Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes are now teammates.

It’s not the quarterback named Lamar Jackson who signed with the Chiefs as a free agent on Wednesday. It’s the cornerback who has spent time with the Jets, Bears and Broncos since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Jackson played in 14 games for the Jets in 2020 and 2021 before splitting last season between the Bears and Broncos. He has 31 tackles and four passes defensed in 22 total games.

The NFL’s daily transaction report also shows that the Chiefs have signed defensive tackles Matt Dickerson and Chris Williams. They waived defensive back Martez Manuel and released defensive tackle Byron Cowart.

2 responses to “Chiefs sign three, including CB Lamar Jackson

