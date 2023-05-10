Chiefs will visit White House on June 5

Getty Images

The Chiefs have won three Super Bowls. Never before have they celebrated a championship with a trip to the White House.

The third time is the charm.

The Chiefs announced Wednesday that they will visit the White House on June 5.

President Joe Biden will welcome the team, recognizing the Chiefs for their Super Bowl LVII win.

It is the Chiefs’ first invite to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Len Dawson received a phone call from President Richard Nixon after Super Bowl IV, and COVID-19 in 2020 prevented a trip to Washington, D.C., after the Chiefs’ win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV to cap the 2019 season.

The tradition of the White House visits for championship teams began in 1980, according to Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star.

On Tuesday, the University of Georgia turned down an invite to the White House citing a schedule conflict for June 12.

The NCAA men’s and women’s championship basketball teams from Connecticut and Louisiana State, respectively, are scheduled to visit the White House on May 26.