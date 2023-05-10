Christian Covington to sign with Lions

Posted by Josh Alper on May 10, 2023, 1:14 PM EDT
NFL: OCT 09 Chargers at Browns
Getty Images

The Lions are set to sign a defensive lineman to their 90-man roster.

Agent David Canter announced that Christian Covington has agreed to sign with the NFC North club. No terms of the deal were announced.

Covington spent the last two seasons with the Chargers and appeared in 20 games. He had 52 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumbles in 16 appearances in 2021, but was limited to four appearances before going on injured reserve last year.

Covington previously played for the Bengals, Cowboys, and Texans. He was a Texans sixth-round pick in 2015.

The Lions drafted Brodric Martin in the third round to go with Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike, John Cominsky, Josh Paschal, Isaiah Buggs, and Benito Jones on their defensive line.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Christian Covington to sign with Lions

  1. Reading the tea leaves… the Lions don’t think Levi Onwuzurike will ever play again.

  2. Lions missing piece is a D tackle, need to get a tackle to improve the worst ranked run defense from 2022. Need a run stuffer.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.