Dax Hill looking forward to building on “old times” with DJ Turner

Getty Images

The Bengals are set to have a new look in their secondary this season, but two members of the defensive backfield have a head start on developing their working relationship.

Safety Dax Hill joined the Bengals as a 2022 first-round pick out of Michigan and his former college teammate DJ Turner came aboard in the second round this year. Turner will be vying for work at cornerback while Hill is set to step into a bigger role with Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell moving on to other teams.

It’s unclear how much they’ll be on the field together, but Hill believes their past will help make their future more productive.

“We were on the phone about it,” Hill said, via Laurel Pfahler of the Dayton Daily News. “It was kind of funny, it was like old times. We always look at each other and already know how we are going to play just based on how we are aligned, so we already have that chemistry built so I’m just looking forward to keep building on that.”

The Bengals also drafted Jordan Battle in the third round and the transition that the rookies make to the NFL will impact the Bengals’ bid for a third straight AFC North title.