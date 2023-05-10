Ja’Whaun Bentley: Hell of an opportunity to face Aaron Rodgers twice a year

Getty Images

Linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley and the rest of the Patriots had a chance to face Aaron Rodgers last season.

Rodgers’ second touchdown pass of the game tied things up in the fourth quarter and the Packers were able to win the Week Four game at Lambeau Field in overtime on a Mason Crosby field goal. It was only the third time that Rodgers faced the Patriots, but that number is set to nearly double this year.

The Jets traded for Rodgers, so the Patriots are now set to face him twice in one season. On Tuesday, Bentley shared his thoughts about that prospect.

“Aaron Rodgers is definitely a fantastic quarterback, for sure. He’s definitely going to add some things to the Jets as far as their offense is concerned,” Bentley said, via Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. “Hands down, it’s going to be a hell of an opportunity for us to go against him twice a year. But if you ask us, we’re excited about the opportunity. We have no choice but to be excited about it.”

Bentley said that he thrives “off competition in general” and the Patriots should have plenty of it with the Bills and Dolphins coming off playoff seasons at the same time that Rodgers has stepped into the picture.