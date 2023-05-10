Jets will host Dolphins in NFL’s first Black Friday game

Posted by Josh Alper on May 10, 2023, 9:12 AM EDT
Miami Heat v New York Knicks - Game Two
Getty Images

When the Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers in a trade with the Packers last month, one of the talking points was that the Jets were likely to be playing a lot more nationally televised games this year than they’ve played in recent seasons.

On Wednesday, we learned that they’ll be hosting one of the high profile games on this year’s schedule. The NFL is playing a game on Black Friday for the first time this year and it will feature the Jets hosting the Dolphins at MetLife Stadium.

The Friday, November 24 game will be played at 3 p.m. ET and it will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Rodgers spent some time with the Dolphins during the holiday season in 2022 as well. He led the Packers to a win in Miami on Christmas Day in a game that also saw Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffer a season-ending concussion.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Jets will host Dolphins in NFL’s first Black Friday game

  1. Expect to see AR featured in every primetime game on the schedule. Don’t worry about it they will start flexing other teams to prime time when the Jets hit 3-7.

  2. A day where there’s typically no NFL football and it’s not on regular TV anyway? I look forward to forgetting that this game is happening.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.