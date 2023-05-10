Jordan Love: I can step up, be more vocal knowing I’m the guy

Getty Images

With Aaron Rodgers now playing for the Jets, Jordan Love is officially the starting quarterback for the Packers and he discussed that change in circumstances in a press conference on Wednesday.

Love said that he doesn’t remember exactly what he was doing when he heard that the Rodgers trade was done, but that he’d been approaching the entire offseason as if he would be the starter this fall. Love said he “couldn’t really control what happened going forward” so he just moved forward with his preparations as if the move had already been made.

The Packers’ offseason program has been going for a few weeks and Love was asked how things feel different after his promotion to the top job.

“It’s exciting,” Love said. “I think there’s a lot of energy around it for myself. I think I can step up and be a little more vocal knowing that I’m the guy, not being the backup.”

Love said it was not easy spending three years behind Rodgers after being selected in the first round, but added that it was “very valuable” to learn from Rodgers and that he feels he has “improved drastically” since coming to Green Bay. He’ll get every opportunity to show that on the field over the rest of the year.