NFL releases full 2023 European schedule

Getty Images

The NFL’s entire schedule will be released on Thursday night, but the league’s international games have been announced on Wednesday morning.

There will be three games in London and two games in Germany this season. The Jaguars will be the first team to take part in two international games in the same season when they play in London on back-to-back weeks early in the season.

Jacksonville will serve as the “home” team in a Week Four game against the Falcons at Wembley Stadium and then they’ll move on to being the “road” team in a matchup of 2022 playoff teams in Week Five. They’ll face the Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Germany will also host a meeting of AFC playoff clubs. Week Nine will bring the Dolphins and Chiefs to Frankfurt with the Chiefs serving as the “home” side.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be the site of a Ravens-Titans clash in Week Six and the Colts and Patriots will wrap up the league’s European games in Frankfurt in Week 10.