Patriots cut Lynn Bowden

Lynn Bowden, a 2020 third-round pick of the Raiders who has never lived up to his potential, has been released by the Patriots.

Bowden, a wide receiver who was one of the most versatile players in college football during his time at Kentucky, appeared in just one game in 2022 but had hoped to earn a spot on the Patriots’ roster this year.

The Raiders brain trust of Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock loved Bowden’s potential but quickly determined that he wasn’t good enough and traded him to the Dolphins before his rookie season even started, for a swap of late-round picks. Bowden played in 10 games as a rookie in 2020 and then never got on the field in 2021.

Bowden will now try to find another NFL team that believes in his talents, which have so far gone unrealized.

4 responses to “Patriots cut Lynn Bowden

  1. Not a good look when you get cut from a fairly empty WR room with no true No. 1 leading the pack.

  2. Getting a pick-swap for Lynn Bowden may be the best thing the Raiders accomplished in the 2020 draft (although Amik Robertson has performed admirably enough).

  3. Hopefully that’s a good sign for the two 6th round pick WRs sticking around. I love Demario Douglas’ potential in a Patriots offense

  4. How bad do you have to come across to get traded as a third round pick before you even played a down?

