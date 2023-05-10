Seahawks sign Bryant Koback

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 10, 2023, 5:25 PM EDT
The Seahawks have added another player to their running backs room.

Seattle signed Bryant Koback on Wednesday, the team announced.

Koback entered the league last year as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo and spent the season on Minnesota’s practice squad. He did not appear in a regular-season game. He rushed for 4,206 yards and 45 touchdowns in 44 games at Toledo.

Despite having Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas on the roster, the Seahawks have invesested heavily at running back in the last few weeks. The club drafted Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh before now signing Koback.

Seattle’s announcement on Kobak notes that he’ll participate in the team’s rookie minicamp this weekend.

