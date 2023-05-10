Tyreek Hill won’t return to Arrowhead after all, Dolphins-Chiefs set for Germany

Getty Images

So much for Tyreek Hill returning to Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed had barely finished saying that he and his teammates were eager to welcome Hill back to Kansas City when the NFL announced that the highly anticipated Dolphins-Chiefs game won’t be played at Arrowhead after all.

Instead, the Week Nine game between the Dolphins and Chiefs will be played in Frankfurt, Germany. It’s technically a Chiefs home game, but the fans in Kansas City will be watching on TV.

That’s surely a disappointment for Chiefs season ticket holders, who had circled the return of Hill as one of the marquee games of this season. But the NFL is serious about growing its fan base in Germany, and part of that effort includes scheduling some of the best games of the year for Germany.

Dolphins-Chiefs should be a very good game, one of the best that the NFL has played overseas.