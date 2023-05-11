Brett Favre says he and Pat McAfee have “settled” Favre’s defamation case

Posted by Mike Florio on May 11, 2023, 12:42 PM EDT
SiriusXM's Town Hall With Brett Favre, From Pro Football Hall Of Fame In Canton, OH, Hosted By Steve Mariucci
Getty Images

Although different words are being used to describe the path, the destination is the same.

The defamation case filed by Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre against Pat McAfee is over.

Pat McAfee said the case has been withdrawn, with no payment made. Favre uses a different term.

“I’m happy that Pat McAfee and I have settled this litigation,” Favre said on Twitter. “Like Pat said, he was attempting to be funny and not commenting based on any personal knowledge. We’d both much rather talk about football.”

Right, but Favre is the one who pulled the pin on the litigation grenade that, frankly, could have exploded in his face if the case had proceeded to discovery. It all became a topic of conversation because Favre saw fit to attack McAfee through the civil justice system.

Favre’s use of the world “settled” creates the vague implication that he got McAfee to do something. If so, that something might have simply been McAfee’s statement reiterating that his comments were comedic and based on no personal knowledge of any case in Mississipi involving Favre.

Regardless, the case is over. Favre has said nothing about his defamation case against Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe. That case, as far as anyone knows, is still pending.

18 responses to “Brett Favre says he and Pat McAfee have “settled” Favre’s defamation case

  1. Brett WAS one of my all time favorite players NO MORE!! Talk about destoying a legacy!

  4. Obviously, the great American legend is more believable than the punter. Obviously.

  5. as if u didnt need more proof that Favrah is an absolute waste of a human.

  6. Regardless of your opinion Favre got exactly what he was seeking- a retraction from McAfee and statement that the comments were made in jest. That’s EXACTLY what Favre was ultimately after.

  11. After drawing multiple pictures using up several boxes of crayons, Favre’s attorney was finally able to get him to understand why discovery was going to get him criminally charged.

  12. Withdrawn, settled, whatever. Everyone knows that McAfee stated the absolute truth. Favre’s text messages unequivocally show that he knew exactly where the money was coming from.

  13. The case against Sharpe should also be dismissed. Sharpe truthfully described exactly what Favre did.

  16. Where is Tony Awesome? In every article on this subject he’s been claiming that Favre is squeaky clean while bashing Sharpe. Maybe he’s learned something.

  17. Reminds me of old WW2 movies where the German soldier lobs a grenade at the Americans and they grab it and throw it back and boom…

  18. obesewantcannoli says:
    May 11, 2023 at 1:05 pm

    Regardless of your opinion Favre got exactly what he was seeking- a retraction from McAfee and statement that the comments were made in jest. That’s EXACTLY what Favre was ultimately after.
    ———————————————————————————————-

    Favre was after damage control to a reputation that is in tatters. He thought he’d come out guns blazing with a lawsuit. At some some point the last person to realize finally figured out that not only did he have no chance to win, putting his name in the news again for this made him look worse, and as noted discovery and any sort of trial would be disastrous. This was a fool overplaying a bad hand, and when he realized it pulling back and trying to save face. In short, an epic fail followed by a weak spin job.

