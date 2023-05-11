Chicago Bears schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

It was a rebuilding year for the 3-14 Chicago Bears, who received the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After completing a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers to trade back to 9th overall, the Bears traded again with the Philadelphia Eagles to select OT Darnell Wright from Tennessee. With growing pressure on quarterback Justin Fields, how will the young Bears grow? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Bears’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
- Bears 2022 Record: 3-14 (missed playoffs)
- Head Coach: Matt Eberflus
- Key Players: Justin Fields (QB), DJ Moore (WR), Tremaine Edmunds (LB)
- Bears 2023 NFL draft results
Chicago Bears schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/10 vs. Green Bay Packers, 3:25 PM, FOX
- Week 2: 9/17 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 3: 9/24 at. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 PM, FOX
- Week 4: 10/1 vs. Denver Broncos, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 5: 10/5 at. Washington Commanders (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 6: 10/15 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 7: 10/22 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 8: 10/29 at. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 PM, NBC
- Week 9: 11/5 at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 10: 11/9 vs. Carolina Panthers (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 11: 11/19 at. Detroit Lions, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 12: 11/27 vs. Minnesota Vikings (Monday), 8:20 PM, ESPN
- Week 13: BYE WEEK
- Week 14: 12/10 vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 15: TBD at. Cleveland Browns, TBD, TBD
- Week 16: 12/24 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 PM, FOX
- Week 17: 12/31 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 18: TBD at. Green Bay Packers, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Thursday Night Football: Week 5 at Commanders
- Sunday Night Football: Week 8 at Chargers
- Thursday Night Football: Week 10 vs. Panthers
- Monday Night Football: Week 12 vs. Vikings