Cleveland Browns schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The Cleveland Browns have taken a step back in recent years, ever since a divisional round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, the Browns have not reached the postseason. But, with a full season of QB Deshaun Watson, the hope in Cleveland is that this misfortune turns around for the Browns faithful. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Browns’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
- Browns 2022 Record: 7-10 (missed playoffs)
- Head Coach: Kevin Stefanski
- Key Players: Deshaun Watson (QB), Nick Chubb (RB), Myles Garrett (DE)
- Browns 2023 NFL draft results
Cleveland Browns schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
- Week 1: 9/10 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 2: 9/18 at Pittsburgh Steelers (Monday), 8:15 PM, ABC
- Week 3: 9/24 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 4: 10/1 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 5: BYE WEEK
- Week 6: 10/15 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 7: 10/22 at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 8: 10/29 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 PM, FOX
- Week 9: 11/5 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 10: 11/12 at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Week 11: 11/19 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 12: 11/29 at Denver Broncos, 4:05 PM, FOX
- Week 13: 12/3 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 PM, FOX
- Week 14: 12/10 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 15: TBD, vs. Chicago Bears, TBD, TBD
- Week 16: 12/24 at Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Week 17: 12/28 vs. New York Jets (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
- Week 18: TBD at Cincinnati Bengals, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
- Monday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Steelers
- Thursday Night Football: Week 17 vs. Jets