Cleveland Browns schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The Cleveland Browns have taken a step back in recent years, ever since a divisional round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, the Browns have not reached the postseason. But, with a full season of QB Deshaun Watson, the hope in Cleveland is that this misfortune turns around for the Browns faithful. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Browns’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Cleveland Browns schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/10 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 2: 9/18 at Pittsburgh Steelers (Monday), 8:15 PM, ABC

Week 3: 9/24 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 4: 10/1 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 5: BYE WEEK

Week 6: 10/15 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 7: 10/22 at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 8: 10/29 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 PM, FOX

Week 9: 11/5 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 10: 11/12 at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 11: 11/19 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 12: 11/29 at Denver Broncos, 4:05 PM, FOX

Week 13: 12/3 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 PM, FOX

Week 14: 12/10 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 15: TBD, vs. Chicago Bears, TBD, TBD

Week 16: 12/24 at Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 17: 12/28 vs. New York Jets (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 18: TBD at Cincinnati Bengals, TBD, TBD

