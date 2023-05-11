Cleveland Browns schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Posted by PFT Editorial Staff on May 11, 2023, 10:16 PM EDT
Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals
The Cleveland Browns have taken a step back in recent years, ever since a divisional round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, the Browns have not reached the postseason. But, with a full season of QB Deshaun Watson, the hope in Cleveland is that this misfortune turns around for the Browns faithful. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Browns’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Cleveland Browns schedule 2023 (all times Eastern) 

  • Week 1: 9/10 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 PM, CBS
  • Week 2: 9/18 at Pittsburgh Steelers (Monday), 8:15 PM, ABC
  • Week 3: 9/24 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS
  • Week 4: 10/1 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 PM, CBS
  • Week 5: BYE WEEK
  • Week 6: 10/15 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1:00 PM, FOX
  • Week 7: 10/22 at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, CBS
  • Week 8: 10/29 at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 PM, FOX
  • Week 9: 11/5 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 PM, CBS
  • Week 10: 11/12 at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 PM, FOX
  • Week 11: 11/19 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 PM, CBS
  • Week 12: 11/29 at Denver Broncos, 4:05 PM, FOX
  • Week 13: 12/3 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 PM, FOX
  • Week 14: 12/10 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM, CBS
  • Week 15: TBD, vs. Chicago Bears, TBD, TBD
  • Week 16: 12/24 at Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, CBS
  • Week 17: 12/28 vs. New York Jets (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
  • Week 18: TBD at Cincinnati Bengals, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games 

  • Monday Night Football: Week 2 vs. Steelers
  • Thursday Night Football: Week 17 vs. Jets

