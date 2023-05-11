Cowboys-49ers set for Week 5 on Sunday Night Football

Getty Images

The Cowboys and 49ers will renew their rivalry in an October game on Sunday Night Football.

Dallas at San Francisco will be the Sunday night game in Week Five of the 2023 NFL season.

Last season the 49ers beat the Cowboys in the divisional round of the playoffs, 19-12. A year earlier, the 49ers beat the Cowboys in the wild card round, 23-17.

If Dak Prescott can stay healthy, the Cowboys expect to be as good or better than they were in 2022. The 49ers are unsure whether Brock Purdy‘s elbow injury will be healed for the start of the season, or whether Trey Lance or Sam Darnold could be starting at quarterback.

Quarterback questions aside, both the Cowboys and 49ers expect to be competing for a playoff berth again in 2023.

Cowboys-49ers will kick off at 8:20 p.m. on October 8 on NBC and Peacock.