Cowboys scheduled for six primetime games, back-to-back Thursday games

Getty Images

The Cowboys did not play back-to-back Thursday games in 2022, ending a six-year streak of scheduled games on Thanksgiving and the following Thursday. (The COVID-19 season of 2020 postponed the Cowboys game against the Ravens scheduled for the week after Thanksgiving.)

The NFL has returned the tradition to Dallas’ schedule this season.

For the seventh time, the Cowboys will play on the Thursday after Thanksgiving.

They host the Commanders on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, which annually is the highest-rated regular-season game. The Cowboys then host the Seahawks a week later, on Thursday, Nov. 30.

America’s Team has six primetime games, with three of them at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Cowboys’ open with a Sunday Night Football Game on the road against the Giants on Sept. 10, at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Their other primetime games are at the 49ers on Sunday Night Football on Oct. 8, on the road against the Chargers on Monday Night Football on Oct. 16, at home against the Eagles on Sunday Night Football on Dec. 10 and at home against the Lions in a Saturday night game on Dec. 30.