Detroit Lions schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

May 11, 2023
After surpassing expectations during the 2022 season, with the Detroit Lions finishing 9-8 and placing second in the NFC North, things are looking positive in the Motor City. With Dan Campbell ready to bite some kneecaps in four primetime games, how far will the Lions go in this season? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Lions’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Detroit Lions schedule 2023 (all times Eastern) 

  • Week 1: 9/7 at Kansas City Chiefs (Thursday), 8:20 PM, NBC
  • Week 2: 9/17 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1:00 PM, FOX
  • Week 3: 9/24 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, FOX
  • Week 4: 9/28 at Green Bay Packers (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
  • Week 5: 10/8 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, FOX
  • Week 6: 10/15 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, FOX
  • Week 7: 10/22 at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 PM, FOX
  • Week 8: 10/30 vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
  • Week 9: BYE WEEK
  • Week 10: 11/12 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 PM, CBS
  • Week 11: 11/19 vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 PM, FOX
  • Week 12: 11/23 vs. Green Bay Packers (Thursday), 12:30 PM, FOX
  • Week 13: 12/3 at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, FOX
  • Week 14: 12/10 at Chicago Bears, 1:00 PM, FOX
  • Week 15: TBD vs. Denver Broncos, TBD, TBD
  • Week 16: 12/24 at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 PM, FOX
  • Week 17: 12/30 at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 PM, ESPN/ABC
  • Week 18: TBD vs. Minnesota Vikings, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games 

  • Thursday Night Football: Week 1 vs. Chiefs
  • Thursday Night Football: Week 4 vs. Packers
  • Monday Night Football: Week 8 vs. Raiders
  • Thanksgiving: Week 12 vs. Packers
  • Saturday Night: Week 17 vs. Cowboys

