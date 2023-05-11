Falcons, Bijan Robinson agree to terms on rookie deal

Posted by Charean Williams on May 11, 2023, 6:02 PM EDT
2023 NFL Draft - Round 1
The Falcons have agreed to terms with running back Bijan Robinson on his four-year deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Robinson, the eight overall pick, will receive $21.96 million in the deal that is fully guaranteed and includes a fifth-year option.

He was the first of six Falcons’ draft picks and the second to agree to terms. Seventh-round safety DeMarcco Hellams has signed his four-year deal.

Robinson twice was named All-Big 12, and in 2022, he added unanimous All-America honors and the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back.

He rushed for 3,410 yards and 33 touchdowns on 539 carries, while catching 60 passes for 805 yards and eight touchdowns.

4 responses to “Falcons, Bijan Robinson agree to terms on rookie deal

  2. Bijan layed in 31 games (28 starts) and rushed for 33 touchdowns in his career. Picked up another 8 as a receiver. He was completely underutilized at Texas most of his early career. He could easily have a career like marshall faulk (both great with a stiff arm to pick up a couple of extra yards). With his receiving and blocking skills, I think he should work really well with Desmond Ritter.

  3. jays said:

    This dude will be a future hall of famer

    —————————

    I agree the sky is the limit for him, but maybe he should play an actual down or two in an NFL game before we talk about enshrinin him in Canton one day.

  4. Probably the best player of the draft. Bring back the run game in the NFL.

