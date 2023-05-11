Giants play seven of first 10 games on the road

Getty Images

In recent years, when a team gets dealt a tough hand by the schedule makers, we asked, “Who did they piss off at 345 Park Avenue?”

This year, when it comes to the Giants’ schedule, we know. Co-owner John Mara spoke out against the Commissioner’s desire to have late-season flexes for Thursday night football, calling it “abusive” to fans.

The schedule arguably is abusive to the Giants.

Via USA Today, the Giants play seven of their first 10 games on the road. They’ll play three games in 11 days, and three of their first four games will be in prime time.

The early-season road slate includes consecutive games on the West Coast; the Giants asked for those games to happen on a back-to-back basis.

Of course, playing seven of the first ten games on the road means that five of the final seven will be played at home. Which won’t be be a bad thing — unless they are out of it by the time their tenth game has been played.