Giants play seven of first 10 games on the road

Posted by Mike Florio on May 11, 2023, 7:55 PM EDT
NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles
In recent years, when a team gets dealt a tough hand by the schedule makers, we asked, “Who did they piss off at 345 Park Avenue?”

This year, when it comes to the Giants’ schedule, we know. Co-owner John Mara spoke out against the Commissioner’s desire to have late-season flexes for Thursday night football, calling it “abusive” to fans.

The schedule arguably is abusive to the Giants.

Via USA Today, the Giants play seven of their first 10 games on the road. They’ll play three games in 11 days, and three of their first four games will be in prime time.

The early-season road slate includes consecutive games on the West Coast; the Giants asked for those games to happen on a back-to-back basis.

Of course, playing seven of the first ten games on the road means that five of the final seven will be played at home. Which won’t be be a bad thing — unless they are out of it by the time their tenth game has been played.

3 responses to “Giants play seven of first 10 games on the road

  1. 3 games in 11 days. So much for health concerns for the players. THIS is abusive.

  2. 3 games in 11 days, including a late Sunday game and a Thursday game against, most likely, a top 3 NFC team in SF. Ridiculous.

  3. 3 games in 11 days once again proves that ‘player safety’ is really nothing more than NFL optics to prevent losing another lawsuit.

