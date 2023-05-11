Green Bay Packers schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

It was a disappointing year for the 8-9 Green Bay Packers. After an offseason which saw franchise cornerstone Aaron Rodgers being traded to the New York Jets, it’s the Jordan Love show in Green Bay. With questions at quarterback, how will the new-era Packers perform? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Packers’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Green Bay Packers schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/10 at. Chicago Bears, 4:25 PM, FOX

Week 2: 9/17 at. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 3: 9/24 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 4: 9/28 vs. Detroit Lions (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 5: 10/9 at Las Vegas Raiders (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 6: BYE WEEK

Week 7: 10/22 at. Denver Broncos, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 8: 10/29 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 9: 11/5 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 10: 11/12 at. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 11: 11/19 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 12: 11/23 at. Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving), 12:30 PM, FOX

Week 13: 12/3 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 14: 12/11 at. New York Giants, 8:15 PM, ABC

Week 15: 12/17 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 16: 12/24 at. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 17: 12/31 at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 18: TBD vs. Chicago Bears, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games