Jacob Martin visits Texans

The Broncos released edge rusher Jacob Martin on Wednesday, creating $3.8 million in cap space.

Martin didn’t waste any time on his search for a new team.

He visited with his former team, the Texans, in Houston on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Martin joined the Broncos in a trade with the Jets last year. He had six tackles and a sack in five games with Denver in 2022 and eight tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in eight games with the Jets.

He spent 2019-21 with the Texans, appearing in 45 games with 15 starts.

Martin, 27, has 16 career sacks, including a career-high four in 2021, his final season with the Texans.