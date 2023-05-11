Jaguars sign fifth-round pick Yasir Abdullah

Getty Images

Before the full schedule gets released this evening, the Jaguars have taken care of some rookie business on Thursday.

Jacksonville has signed fifth-round pick Yasir Abdullah, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Abdullah was the No. 136 overall pick for the Jaguars out of Louisville.

He played five seasons for the Cardinals, becoming a second-team All-ACC honoree in 2021 and a first-team All-ACC honoree in 2022. He had 23.5 sacks, 42.0 tackles for loss, and three interceptions in his college career.

The Jaguars chose 13 players in the 2023 draft, including first-round pick Anton Harrison out of Oklahoma.