Jets to open season at home against Bills on Monday Night Football

Posted by Josh Alper on May 11, 2023, 8:46 AM EDT
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

The Jets won’t have to wait long for their first prime time game in 2023.

The NFL announced on Thursday morning that the Bills will travel to MetLife Stadium to face the Jets on Monday Night Football in Week One. The game will be played on September 11 with an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN.

It’s the second nationally televised game that’s been announced for the Jets ahead of the official unveiling of the 2023 schedule on Thursday night. They will also be hosting the Dolphins in the league’s first Black Friday game.

Expectations are that the Jets will be in several other spotlight games this season. That has not been the case in recent years, but the addition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers has changed the landscape for the coming season.

4 responses to “Jets to open season at home against Bills on Monday Night Football

  1. This will not be the start Aaron Rodgers and the Jets fans are looking for. Bills will be fired up to squash the hype.

  2. Prime Time games usually are awarded to successful teams. Even marquee players on successful teams like Tom Brady complain that the night games disrupt a teams ability to get jnto a normal rhythm. He preferred an uninterrupted series of Sunday 1 pm starts. With the Jets not yet being successful, being awarded these slots just so the country can get a glimpse of AR in a different shade of green, you have to wonder if the prime time games will interfere with the Jets development

  4. Oh boy! this is going to be a great day for the Bills. I see the Bills 45 Jets 21. Welcome to NY A-rod a beatdown is coming.

