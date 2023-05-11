Jets to open season at home against Bills on Monday Night Football

Getty Images

The Jets won’t have to wait long for their first prime time game in 2023.

The NFL announced on Thursday morning that the Bills will travel to MetLife Stadium to face the Jets on Monday Night Football in Week One. The game will be played on September 11 with an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN.

It’s the second nationally televised game that’s been announced for the Jets ahead of the official unveiling of the 2023 schedule on Thursday night. They will also be hosting the Dolphins in the league’s first Black Friday game.

Expectations are that the Jets will be in several other spotlight games this season. That has not been the case in recent years, but the addition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers has changed the landscape for the coming season.