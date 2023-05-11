Kenny Clark: We’ve definitely got to start faster

Getty Images

As the Packers move from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love at quarterback, much of the attention surrounding the team has been focused on its offense.

But if Green Bay is to be competitive in 2023, the team’s defense will need to be on point throughout the season.

In 2022, the Packers were average defensively, finishing No. 17 in points allowed and yards allowed. But the club was No. 26 in rushing yards allowed and No. 28 in surrendering 5.0 yards per carry.

Those things need to change in the coming season, according to veteran defensive lineman Kenny Clark.

“We definitely got to start faster. But again, I think it starts with just tackling and stopping the run,” Clark said, via Kassidy Hill of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Stop guys on first and second down, get them in third-and-long situations. And you know, whenever they throw the ball short, be able to tackle, just tackle the ball carrier and get after the passer.”

Clark, who’s entering his eighth season after Green Bay selected him at No. 27 overall in 2016, also acknowledged that he’s in a position to take on a greater leadership role.

“I feel like, start of the year, I’ve been more vocal, definitely to start the year,” Clark said. “Just looking inward at myself, I do definitely got to be more vocal. Guys want to hear me, hear me talk and they respect what I say.

“So, I definitely gotta be more of a vocal leader for the team. But as far as just my approach, I’m coming in every day and working being the same guy every day.”

In 106 career games, Clark has registered 26.5 sacks, 38 tackles for loss, and 55 QB hits. In 2022, he finished with 53 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 10 QB hits, and 4.0 sacks.