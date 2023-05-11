Kyle Shanahan: As long as Brock Purdy’s elbow heals right, he’ll be the exact same guy

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 11, 2023, 1:36 PM EDT
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers
Quarterback Brock Purdy is in line to begin the season as San Francisco’s starter if he’s healthy.

But there’s still some question as to whether or not Purdy will be cleared to participate in training camp after the signal-caller underwent surgery offseason surgery to repair his right elbow.

Speaking to fans at the Dwight Clark Legacy Series event, Shanahan expressed optimism that Purdy should be OK by late summer.

“As long as Brock’s elbow heals right, he’ll be the exact same guy,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebZone.com. “And when you have a clean break like that or tear, it will be. You can have a setback, and you can have something heal wrong, but everything’s been completely on pace.

“And just watching him now, he’s doing the same drills all the other quarterbacks are doing. He’s just using a towel to throw, but still doing violent motion, still moving it. He’s just not doing with the football. He’ll get closer to that, and as long as there’s not a setback, we think he’ll be there in training camp.”

Purdy is slated to begin throwing again early in June. He had his elbow surgery on March 10, which would put his full recovery date somewhere in late August or early September.

Shanahan also said that Purdy “played at an extremely high level. … I think our team got a lot better when he got in there.”

Purdy completed 67.1 percent of his passes as a rookie for 1,374 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. The 49ers were 5-0 in his starts and defeated the Seahawks and Cowboys in the postseason before the club fell to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game after Purdy suffered his elbow injury.

9 responses to “Kyle Shanahan: As long as Brock Purdy’s elbow heals right, he’ll be the exact same guy

  1. What’s the Over/Under for number of games Purdy plays before Shanahan gets him hurt again? 6.5 games?

  2. We’re all praying for it cause so far Trey has not proven to be “that” guy.

  3. I hope so. He was arguably the best story of the season and he deserves to keep it going.

  5. That’s a big if Shanahan. You’re known as a quarterback killer and 2 time Super Bowl loser. How you are still there after the Trey Lance debacle and putting a tight end on Reddick to get this guy Purdy killed is a mystery. You should be fired. You have no idea what you are talking about. What rookie quarterback have you ever heard of gets Tommy John type surgery ? Blame yourself.

  7. Sam Darnold is the starting QB at years end and it is because he wins it outright. Shanahan knows Purdy has his limits (he barely ever had him throw a pass other than a crossing route) and watch how Darnold finished the year with Carolina. Outside of the NO game he ran the offense how Kyle likes.

