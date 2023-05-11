Minnesota Vikings schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

After a dominant NFC North best 13-4 season came to a halt at the hands of the New York Giants in the Wild Card round, the Minnesota Vikings hope to repeat 2022’s success. With increased pressure to perform in the playoffs, could this be the last year of Kirk Cousins in Minnesota? Or will Cousins lead the Vikings to postseason success? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Vikings’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Minnesota Vikings schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/10 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 2: 9/17 at. Philadelphia Eagles (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 3: 9/24 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 4: 10/1 at. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 5: 10/8 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 PM, CBS

Week 6: 10/15 at. Chicago Bears, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 7: 10/23 vs. San Francisco 49ers (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 8: 10/29 at. Green Bay Packers, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 9: 11/5 at. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 10: 11/12 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 11: 11/19 at. Denver Broncos, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 12: 11/26 vs. Chicago Bears (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN

Week 13: BYE WEEK

Week 14: 12/10 at. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 PM, FOX

Week 15: 12/17 at Cincinnati Bengals, TBD, TBD

Week 16: 12/24 vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 17: 12/31 vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 18: 1/7 at. Detroit Lions, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games