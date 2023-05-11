Monday Night Football has three simultaneous doubleheaders this year

Posted by Mike Florio on May 11, 2023, 10:29 PM EDT
NFL: DEC 20 Vikings at Bears
Getty Images

The NFL has ditched the Week One Monday night doubleheader. The NFL is fully embracing the concept of two Monday night games being played at once.

This year’s schedule includes three Mondays with games that will be on at the same time. On two Mondays, they’re staggered by an hour. On the final Monday, they start at the same time.

In Week Two, it’s Saints at Panthers on ESPN at 7:15 p.m. ET, and Browns at Steelers at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC.

The next Monday night, it’s Eagles at Buccaneers at 7:15 p.m. ET on ABC and Rams at Bengals at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.

In Week 14, a pair of games start at 8:15 p.m. ET. On ESPN, its Titans at Dolphins. On ABC, it’s Packers at Giants.

It’s an unusual strategy. Why not just play them back to back or play one on Monday and the next on Tuesday?

Regardless, the chances of getting a good game will be doubled on three Mondays this year. Maybe on one or more of them, we’ll get two good games.

5 responses to “Monday Night Football has three simultaneous doubleheaders this year

  1. i’m not a fan of them being staggered so close together or being played at the same time. i like the idea of a monday night doubleheader. The more stand alone games i can watch the better.

  2. How strange. I agree with doing it back to back as Florio suggested, not overlapping.

  3. The NFL definitely knows how to print money, so I’m confident this will work out well. I mean, what else is on TV Monday night? The first week will be easy. I’ll just watch the Steelers. The second week I’m going to want to watch the Eagles and the Bengals, so I’ll probably record both games so I can switch back and forth. I’ll get caught up during commercials and half time. The last week I’ll watch the Giants. Piece of cake.

  5. This seems kinda ridiculous. What they really should do is even out the 1pm et and 4:15 pm et start times so there’s an equal number of games each week in tbose time slots

