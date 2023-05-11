NFL Thanksgiving schedule has Packers-Lions, Commanders-Cowboys, 49ers-Seahawks

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 11, 2023, 8:03 PM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

Detroit and Dallas are again hosting games on Thanksgiving, with Seattle added in as this year’s third home team.

In the first game of Week 12 of the 2023 season, the Packers are at the Lions for a 12:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Thursday, November 23.

In the second Thanksgiving game is one of the most popular Thanksgiving matchups, the Commanders at the Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET.

And in prime time on Thanksgiving, it’s the 49ers heading to Seattle to take on the Seahawks at 7:20 p.m. ET.

The NFL will also have its first Black Friday game this season, with the Jets visiting the Dolphins on the day after Thanksgiving.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “NFL Thanksgiving schedule has Packers-Lions, Commanders-Cowboys, 49ers-Seahawks

  3. So no AFC teams playing on Thanksgiving? This is what happens when you schedule the JEST in prime time every week, Goddell…

  5. AFC has the best football but always gets snubbed for Thanksgiving

  6. Guess they want families to talk amongst themselves and not turn the tv on this thanksgiving.

  7. How About dem Cowboys! Super Bowl bound! Dak will prove to Jerry Jones he is warranted of a contract extension bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to Big D.

  8. Lions have at least 5 nationwide games??!! Been a mighty, mighty long time.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.