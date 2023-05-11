NFL’s vice president of broadcast explains why Lions were choice for Chiefs’ season opener

Posted by Charean Williams on May 11, 2023, 2:57 PM EDT
Arizona Cardinals vs Detroit Lions
Besides their three division opponents, the Chiefs play attractive home games against the Bills, Bengals, Dolphins and Eagles. Yet, they open the NFL’s season with a game against the Lions, the league announced Thursday.

That came as a surprise to many.

NFL vice president of broadcast Onnie Bose said on The Dan Patrick Show that the season-opening game in Kansas City was one of the games “we probably had our most passionate discussion about.”

“They have great home opponents this year,” Bose told Patrick, via Charles Goldman of USA Today. “We could have gone out with a Super Bowl rematch. We could have played Cincinnati, the [AFC] championship rematch. We could have played Buffalo. Any one of those games would have gotten blockbuster numbers. We considered all of them. They’ve got great divisional matchups. The AFC West always matters. The Chargers play great primetime games against the Chiefs. So we left ourselves open-minded.

“There are years where we say, ‘This is the one game we’re going to play on kickoff. This year, we kind of said, ‘There are a lot of games that we’ve got to consider.’ And as we went through the process, the Lions were one of those teams that we left in there. And we really like the narrative around that time, the culture that they’re building there. The way they finished their season, eight wins out of their last nine of 10 games. The last time we saw them on national television was the last game, game 272 of the regular season, and they were beating the Packers in Lambeau to keep Aaron Rodgers out of the playoffs. We really like that. There is a lot of energy there and we feel really good about starting the season with that energy against the Super Bowl champs.”

The bottom line: The stand-alone game to open the season on Super Bowl LVII banner night, with MVP Patrick Mahomes, is going to draw big ratings regardless the opponent.

“A couple of things to factor in there,” Bose said. “One, when you start with the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes — any Super Bowl champion is going to be attractive — but when you’ve got them in there, you’re going to have a high amount of attention, and it’s going to get a lot of viewership. He is kind of our gold standard at this point of the individual player that people are going to tune in to watch.”

17 responses to “NFL’s vice president of broadcast explains why Lions were choice for Chiefs’ season opener

  1. Putting a lot of faith in the Lions being, Not The Lions, this season.
    We’ll see.

  2. He choose them because they are the NEW Sam Old Lions, of course.

    This is going to be an epic colossal failure season for the Lions, I can’t wait!

  3. What , we’re used too all 1 o’clock starts..might be past these kids bedtime…ROAR!!!

  4. I would’ve thought the nfl would’ve let the hype train keep chugging for a few weeks with Detroit.

  5. “We wanted to temper the more competitive games with an easy win. the Chiefs are the darlings of the NFL brass.”

  6. Reality check: Chiefs are the NFL’s biggest draw and for the first game of the NFL season people will tune in no matter who they play. Playing the Lions, NFL broadcasters can charge for ads like it’s a marque matchup even though it’s not. Very clever.

  7. He must have wanted a clown show to start the season!

    Chiefs will drop a 50 Burger on this over hyped Lions. The Lions aren’t even the best team in their division, I bet they finish behind the Bears and Packers this season.

  8. That’s a tough draw for the Lions right out of the gate.But if they can somehow come out of there with a win that that would certainly bode well for a good season.Either way were going to find out what their made of.

  9. And when the Lions win the game, all you naysayers can try to jump on the bandwagon.

  10. NewYorkLion says:
    May 11, 2023 at 3:09 pm

    The NFL brass sees exactly what Detroit Lions fans see. The Top up-and-coming team in the league. The Lions defeated the Packers to keep Aaron Rodgers out of the playoffs on the very last game of the regular season in a standalone primetime game.

    The Lions put the league on notice with a huge win by knocking out the defending Super Bowl Champions Kansas City Chiefs on Banner night…Lions 41 Chiefs 27. A pssing of the torch game to the eventual 2023 Super Bowl Champion Detroit Lions.

    …………………………………………………

    bahahahahahahaha, how long did it take you to come up with this garbage. Just because the NFL decided to give the Lions a prime time game that automatically makes them a top tier team after 70 years and ONE PLAYOFF WIN???

    I can’t wait for them to get their teeth kicked in during this game and the Lions fans use the schedule or refs as an excuse. It’s like clock work for 7 decades.

  11. So, the Lions are going to be one of the league’s darlings this season. We saw this building up last season already. Opponents and especially those in the NFC North should be on notice… I feel like the Kittys are gonna get a lot of calls going their way this year.

  12. Teams are still getting their feet under them. We’ve all seen plenty of games/scores where the teams who played in the first couple of games were not the same team that played the rest of the season. With that in mind, I think this works in favor of the Lions. If they played KC midseason they’d be playing a team that was firing on all cylinders – more difficult team to beat.

    You could argue that the same things apply to the Lions, but I expect the Lions to go into the opener on a mission with something to prove. They’re not the defending champions of anything right now. They didn’t go to the playoffs. Dan Campbell will make sure they know it. They have players who are anxious to change that narrative.

  13. Rubber hits the road for the Lions early. They can prove whether they are contenders or pretenders. Should make an interesting watch nevertheless…..

  15. pftancelledme says:
    May 11, 2023 at 4:06 pm

    Dumb scheduling by the NFL. Not a fan of it.

    =

    No doubt, so over this stupid hype and marketing moves from these clown NFL guys. As if anyone should be flexing their muscles about the Lions right now. They can’t even beat anyone in the division consistently.

  16. I don’t get all of the hate against the Lions. The team and fanbase have suffered for decades and the roster has improved over the past couple years. They have every reason to have some hope. I think they’ll be fun to watch this season.

  17. Enough with the stupid Lions hype!

    NFCN will be interesting this season. The Packers have a lot to prove. The Lions shot themselves in the foot as usual, they lost their best WR for 6 games, had a terrible draft and their HC thinks an old injured QB in the 3rd was a great move. The Vikings have to start over again sooner than later as they missed their window. And the Bears had a great draft and built the best WR core in the division. Still remains to be seen if Fields can start passing….

    Anyone’s division. And the Chiefs are going to ensure the Lions begin 0-1.

