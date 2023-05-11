Panthers sign offensive guard Michael Jordan

Getty Images

The Panthers have signed free agent offensive guard Michael Jordan, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Jordan, 25, spent the past two years in Carolina. He played all 17 games last season but had no starts after playing 11 games with 10 starts in 2021.

The Bengals made Jordan a fourth-round pick in 2019 out of Ohio State.

He played two seasons in Cincinnati.

Jordan played 13 games with nine starts left guard as a rookie and 14 games with 10 starts there in 2020.

He joined the Panthers after the Bengals waived him out of the preseason in 2021.

Jordan has seen action on 2,135 offensive snaps and 185 on special teams in his career.