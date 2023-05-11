Pat McAfee says Brett Favre has withdrawn defamation case against him

Getty Images

Pat McAfee opened his Thursday show with a fairly significant statement. McAfee said that Brett Favre’s defamation case against McAfee has been withdrawn.

“As many of you know, Brett Favre sued me over statements over him that I made about him on this program,” McAfee said. “As I confirmed in my court papers and I repeat here, my statements expressed in comedic style were based solely on public statements and allegations.

“As I have previously stated, I respect the hell out of Brett Favre the football player and his Hall of Fame career on the field, and I have no personal knowledge about any case involving Brett in Mississippi.

“I am pleased to report that based solely on me again clarifying these points now, with no settlement paid, Brett is withdrawing his suit against me.”

It’s a smart move for Favre. He did not have a strong case, in my opinion. He also risked aggressive efforts to prove the allegations against Favre regarding potential misuse of welfare funds. Along the way, Favre could have tripped into a perjury jackpot while testifying under oath.

And so, per McAfee, it’s over. If never should have been started.