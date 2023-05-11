Patriots to honor Tom Brady at home opener

May 11, 2023
We don’t know who they’ll play, or when the game will be. But we know this — when the Patriots open their home schedule, they’ll honor quarterback Tom Brady.

The Patriots made the announcement on Thursday morning.

This would seem to be fairly persuasive evidence that Brady isn’t going to unretire for the second straight year, since he would otherwise be occupied that day. Unless he’s playing for the road team.

That said, would Brady have any qualms about requesting a postponement if he decides between now and then to play?

Regardless, the plans make that game bigger — and it possibly hints to the fact that it will be a standalone game.

The Patriots host at Gillette Stadium the Bills, Chiefs, Dolphins, Jets, Chargers, Saints, Eagles, and Commanders. The Patriots gave up their ninth home game this year to Germany, for a contest against the Colts.

17 responses to “Patriots to honor Tom Brady at home opener

  1. “This would seem to be fairly persuasive evidence that Brady isn’t going to unretire for the second straight year” – right. Because Tommy would never change his mind when he has committed to something…

  6. Ha! Do the Pats really think he will show up for this nice, heartfelt tribute??

  7. My guess is it will be against the Jets with the Aaron Rodgers era opening with the first of many losses.

  8. Too soon. Seems forced. Tom has been in no rush to return thus far. These things don’t need to be done immediately. Especially for a team trying to move on to the next chapter.

  12. milehigh777 says:
    May 11, 2023 at 10:05 am
    Ha! Do the Pats really think he will show up for this nice, heartfelt tribute??
    —-
    I doubt they would announce it without confirmation JE will show up…

    15Rate This
    zombiepatriot says:
    May 11, 2023 at 10:07 am
    My guess is it will be against the Jets with the Aaron Rodgers era opening with the first of many losses.

    It’s already been announced the Jets will be hosting the Bills week one..

  13. asdfghjk says:
    May 11, 2023 at 10:03 am
    2 earned > 6 unearned

    He won 8 SB?

    Yet another genius Patriot/Brady crybaby

  14. Makes sense to do it this year. Opening Day next year, and for ten years, Brady will be working for Fox.

  15. Glad the Patriots found a way to celebrate the most overrated player in NFL history. Is he going to throw one of his patented dink and dunk passes to Edelman at halftime?

  16. It’s already been announced the Jets will be hosting the Bills week one..

    —-_—————————————
    It’s a week 2 home opener. But it probably will be Miami.

  17. I hope it isn’t against Miami again, it would be what the 3rd season in a row opening vs Miami

