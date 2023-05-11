Pittsburgh Steelers schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Getty Images

In a disappointing regular season that ended in a four game winning streak, the 9-8 Pittsburgh Steelers hope to grow on their 2022 season. What started with Mitch Trubisky as QB1 ends with 2022 first round pick Kenny Pickett taking over the Steelers. With Pickett growing, and the additions of CB Joey Porter Jr. and OT Broderick Jones, the Black and Gold faithful hope to make it back to the postseason. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Steelers’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Pittsburgh Steelers schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

Week 1: 9/10 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1:00 PM, FOX

Week 2: 9/18 vs. Cleveland Browns (Monday), 8:15PM, ABC

Week 3: 9/24 at. Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 PM, NBC

Week 4: 10/1 at. Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 5: 10/8 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 6: BYE WEEK

Week 7: 10/22 at. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 PM, FOX

Week 8: 10/29 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 9: 11/2 vs. Tennessee Titans (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 10: 11/12 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 11: 11/19 at. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 12: 11/26 at. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 13: 12/3 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 PM, CBS

Week 14: 12/7 vs. New England Patriots (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video

Week 15: 12/17 at. Indianapolis Colts, TBD, TBD

Week 16: 12/23 vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Saturday), 4:30 PM, NBC

Week 17: 12/31 at. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 PM, FOX

Week 18: 1/7 at. Baltimore Ravens, TBD, TBD

