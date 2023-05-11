Raiders sign five draft picks, including fourth-rounder Aidan O’Connell

Getty Images

The Raiders have signed five draft picks.

The team announced Thursday it has receiver Tre Tucker (third round), quarterback Aidan O’Connell (fourth round), safety Christopher Smith II (fifth round), linebacker Amari Burney (sixth round) and seventh-rounder Nesta Jade Silvera under contract.

O’Connell, the former Purdue star, joins a quarterbacks room with Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer and Chase Garbers after the Raiders made O’Connell the final pick of the fourth round.

Las Vegas traded with the Raiders to get O’Connell.

He started eighth on the depth chart at Purdue when he walked on in 2017 and made his first start in 2019.

O’Connell finished his career with 27 starts and completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 9,219 yards with 65 touchdowns and 30 interception.

Tucker played four seasons at the University of Cincinnati before becoming the 100th overall pick. He appeared in 50 games with 11 starts and totaled 112 receptions for 1,433 yards and eight touchdowns.