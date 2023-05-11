Report: Cowboys to host Jets in Week 2

Getty Images

We learned on Wednesday that the Jets will not be in Dallas for Thanksgiving because they’ll be hosting the Dolphins on Black Friday and Thursday brings a report about when they will be facing the Cowboys.

Brian Costello of the New York Post reports that the Jets and Cowboys will square off on Sunday, September 17 in Week Two. The Jets will open the season with a home game against the Bills on Monday night, so it will be a short turnaround ahead of their first road game of the year.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers won all three of the games he started against the Cowboys in Dallas while he was a member of the Packers and he also piloted Green Bay to a win in Super Bowl XLV at AT&T Stadium.

In addition to the announced games, reports ahead of Thursday’s schedule announcement indicate the Jets will host the Chiefs on Sunday night in Week Four.