Steelers have three home prime-time games

Getty Images

In the past, Steelers president Art Rooney II has expressed a preference to minimize night games at home. This year, he didn’t get his wish.

The Steelers have three prime-time games at home in 2023.

One lands on a Monday, and the other two are Thursday-night games. Both of the Thursday homes games are preceded by Sunday home games, putting season-ticket holders in the less-than-ideal position of having to attend games with only three days in between contests. Twice.

In all, the Steelers have five standalone games — four in prime-time and one on a Saturday afternoon. Not bad for a team that missed the playoffs in 2022.

But they’re the Steelers. They’re always be a draw, because they will always be competitive. Which means that they will always be relevant.