Sunday Night Football: Cowboys will be featured three times in 2023

The full 2023 NFL schedule has been released and this year, NBC’s slate includes 17 Sundays, two Thursdays, and a Saturday.

The annual kickoff game will be televised on the network, with the Lions visiting Kansas City to play the defending champion Chiefs. Then the Cowboys will visit the Giants to begin the season’s Sunday Night Football schedule.

The 49ers will visit the Seahawks for the third game of the Thanksgiving Day triple-header.

With Christmas falling on a Monday and Christmas Eve a Sunday, NBC will televise a Week 16 Saturday matchup between the Bengals and Steelers at 4:30 p.m. ET. And then Peacock will exclusively stream the 8:00 p.m. ET matchup between the Bills and Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Cowboys are currently scheduled for three SNF games: Week One at the Giants, Week Five at the 49ers, and Week 14 hosting the Eagles.

The Chiefs are also slated for three NBC appearances, including the kickoff game. The others will be in Week Four, when the club heads to the East Coast to face the Jets. And then Kansas City will square off with the Packers in Green Bay for Week 13.

With Sean Payton now as the team’s head coach, the Broncos are slated to host the Vikings for SNF in Week 11.

The Raiders are also scheduled to host two SNF games: Week Three against the Steelers and Week 10 against the Jets.

The final game of the 2023 regular season will be determined in January when the playoff picture begins to crystalize.

Here is the full NBC slate, with all games played on Sunday unless otherwise indicated:

Week One (NFL Kickoff): Lions at Chiefs

Week One: Cowboys at Giants

Week Two: Dolphins at Patriots

Week Three: Steelers at Raiders

Week Four: Chiefs at Jets

Week Five: Cowboys at 49ers

Week Six: Giants at Bills

Week Seven: Dolphins at Eagles

Seek Eight: Bears at Chargers

Week Nine: Bills at Bengals

Week 10: Jets at Raiders

Week 11: Vikings at Broncos

Week 12 (Thanksgiving): 49ers at Seahawks

Week 12: Ravens at Chargers

Week 13: Chiefs at Packers

Week 14: Eagles at Cowboys

Week 15: Ravens at Jaguars

Week 16 (Saturday): Bengals at Steelers

Week 16 (Saturday, Peacock): Bills at Chargers

Week 17: Packers at Vikings

Week 18: TBD