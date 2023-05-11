Texans waive E.J. Perry

Getty Images

The Texans waived quarterback E.J. Perry on Thursday, the team announced.

They claimed Perry off waivers from the Jaguars on March 8 but elected to move on two weeks after selecting Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the second overall pick.

Perry’s departure leaves the Texans with Stroud, Davis Mills and Case Keenum at the position.

Perry spent last season on Jacksonville’s practice squad, and they signed him to a futures contract in January.

He originally agreed to terms with the Eagles after going undrafted last year but opted not to sign once the Eagles agreed to a deal with another rookie. Perry signed with the Jaguars a short time later.

He has never played a regular-season game.