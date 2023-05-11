Titans agree to terms with three 2023 draft picks

Getty Images

With the full 2023 schedule about to be released, the Titans have taken care of some business within their rookie class.

Tennessee announced on Thursday that the club has agreed to terms with three draft picks: tight end Josh Whyle, offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan, and receiver Colton Dowell.

They were the last three players the Titans selected in their 2023 draft class.

Whyle was the No. 147 overall pick out of Cincinnati, where he made 88 receptions for 1,062 yards with 15 touchdowns in his collegiate career. He was a first-team All-AAC honoree in 2022.

Tennessee picked Duncan with the No. 186 pick in the sixth round out of Maryland. He appeared in 42 collegiate games with 39 starts.

And Dowell was the No. 228 pick in the seventh round out of University of Tennessee at Martin. He caught 67 passes for 1,036 yards with six TDs in his final college season.

The Titans have three members of the draft class left to sign in first-round pick Peter Skoronski, second-round pick Will Levis, and third-round pick Tyjae Spears.