49ers sign all nine draft picks, 12 undrafted rookies

Getty Images

The 49ers have their entire 2023 draft class under contract.

The team announced that they have signed all nine of their picks from last month. They also announced the signing of 12 undrafted rookies at the same time.

With no picks in the first or second rounds, the 49ers waited until the third round to make their first selections. They picked safety Ji’Ayir Brown, kicker Jake Moody, and tight end Cameron Latu before the end of the second day.

The 49ers also signed fifth-round cornerback Darrell Luter Jr., fifth-round edge rusher Robert Beal Jr., sixth-round linebacker Dee Winters, seventh-round tight end Brayden Willis, seventh-round wide receiver Ronnie Bell, and seventh-round linebacker Jalen Graham.

UTEP running back Ronald Awatt, Oregon State fullback Jack Colletto, Shepherd offensive lineman Joey Fisher, Texans cornerback D’Shawn Jamison, Marshall running back Khalan Laborn, Washing ton offensive lineman Corey Luciano, Hawaii offensive lineman Ilm Manning, Minnesota linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin, North Dakota State defensive lineman Spencer Waege, East Carolina wide receiver Isaiah Winstead, Tulane wide receiver Shae Wyatt, and Rutgers safety Avery Young.